Dudleys celebrate 74 years
Jessica Larkin

Mr. and Mrs. William Dudley, Atchison, will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on May 3, 2021. The couple will be honored with a special gathering and dinner, hosted by their children and grandchildren.

They are the parents of five children: William (Marsha) Dudley, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lonnie Dudley, Martha (Steve) Wilson, Maxine (Rickey) Ross, Atchison, and the late Ralph A. Dudley. They have 26 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to the couple’s home at 825 Mound St, Atchison KS 66002.

