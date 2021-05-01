Dudleys celebrate 74 years

Mr. and Mrs. William Dudley, Atchison, will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on May 3, 2021. The couple will be honored with a special gathering and dinner, hosted by their children and grandchildren.
They are the parents of five children: William (Marsha) Dudley, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lonnie Dudley, Martha (Steve) Wilson, Maxine (Rickey) Ross, Atchison, and the late Ralph A. Dudley. They have 26 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to the couple’s home at 825 Mound St, Atchison KS 66002.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.