Dudleys Celebrate 73 Years

Mr. and Mrs. William Dudley, of Atchison, celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 3, 2020. The couple were honored with a special family dinner and gathering hosted by their children and grandchildren.
William and Dorothy Burton were married May 3, 1947, in Troy, Kansas.
They are the parents of five children: William H. (Marsha) Dudley, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lonnie D.. Dudley, Martha (Steve) Wilson, Maxine (Rickey) Ross, of Atchison, and the late Ralph A. Dudley. They have 26 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to the couple at their home: 825 Mound St., Atchison, KS 66002.
