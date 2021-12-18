Duane and Dixie Williams celebrate 50th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Duane Williams, formerly of Atchison, are celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary on Dec. 26, 2021.

Dixie Lee Walker and Duane Edward Williams were married in a candlelight ceremony at First Christian Church, LaCrosse, Kansas, on Dec. 26, 1971. Through the course of those 50 years, teaching positions took them to several small Kansas towns including Grainfield, Kinsley, Johnson City and Atchison, where they spent 31 years.

In Feb. 2020, they moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, to be close to their son and his family. They are the parents of Nicholas and his wife, Charlene of Wichita Falls and grandparents of David and Benjamin. Coincidentally, David was the best anniversary present ever and will celebrate his 16th birthday on the 26th!

A private family celebration is planned, but the couple would enjoy cards and letters from friends. Those may be sent to: 5110 Jamaica Dr., Wichita Falls, TX, 76310.

