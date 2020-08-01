Dan and Patty Woodruff will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on August 9, 2020. They were married August 9, 1970 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison, Kansas.
Dan is retired from the Atchison Police Department and farming. Patty retired from the Atchison Family YMCA.
Dan and Patty lost their two sons Jeff and Jody in May 1990. They have one adopted son, William (Bridgett) Lee and three grandchildren; Allison (Joseph) Dube, Alexis Lee, and Cayden Lee. They have two great-grandchildren: Christian and Lillian Dube.
A family celebration will be held at a later date.
Cards may be sent to them at: 1175 110th Road, Atchison, KS 66002
