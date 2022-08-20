Dan and Jenny Durkin celebrate 50 years!

Dan and Jenny Durkin are celebrating their 50th Anniversary on Sept. 2, 2022. They wre married on that date in 1972.
They have three sons: Greg (Kristine), Nick (Elizabeth)and Chad and three grandchildren: Alyssa, Cody and Dylan.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
You have read your 5 stories for this month. Take a minute to subscribe and unlock unlimited access to News-Press NOW. It's a fast and easy way to support local journalism.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from Atchison Globe NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from Atchison Globe NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from Atchison Globe NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from Atchison Globe NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from Atchison Globe NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dan and Jenny Durkin are celebrating their 50th Anniversary on Sept. 2, 2022. They wre married on that date in 1972.
They have three sons: Greg (Kristine), Nick (Elizabeth)and Chad and three grandchildren: Alyssa, Cody and Dylan.
They will be celebrating in Kansas City over the anniversary weekend, with their family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.