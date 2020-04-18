Bob and DeeAnna Halling

Bob and DeeAnna (Oswald) Halling, Bendena, Kansas, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 19, 2020. They were married on that date in 1980, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, in Effingham, Kansas.
They have two children, Amy Potts, Lancaster, Kansas, and Ryan (Paula) Halling, Atchison, Kansas; three granddaughters: Addison Potts, Emmaline Halling and Rylee Halling; and one grandson, Adam Potts.
A family celebration will be held at a later date.
