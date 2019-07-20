Archie and Kristine Sharp will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 26, 2019! They will be taking a family trip with their children and grandchildren to celebrate. John Sharp and Ruth (Sharp) Fittje are hosting the trip. Archie and Kristine's grandchildren are: Nathan Sharp, Mitchell and Deanna Fittje.
Anyone wanting to share well wishes and words of congratulations may send them to: Archie & Kristine Sharp, P.O. Box 171, Creston, NE 68631
