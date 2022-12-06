Cathy Blake prepares to retire at DP Home Health Doniphan County Health Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Doniphan County Health Department/ Home Health Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TROY -- The Doniphan County Health Department and Home Health invites the public to a special retirement party Cahty Blake. a home health associate.Blake has served the DP Home Health Department for 29 years.A Camp-out Retirement themed party is on the calendar for 2 -5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Health Department office located at 201 South Main Street in Troy.Organizers are welcoming clients and friends to stop by to congratulate and thank Blake for her years of service to the Doniphan County community.The DP County Health officials will be serving hot dogs and s'mores. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after burglary at London home Guns N' Roses suing Texas gun store As Alcohol Abuse Declines Among Teens, Marijuana Abuse Soars × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Cathy Blake prepares to retire at DP Home Health Backpack Buddies helps feed hungry children Disposal of Christmas trees Junior Guild members gift Octoberfest proceeds to community organizations Northeast Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers POLICE REPORT Save Time During the Holidays by Freezing Yeast Bread and Cookie Dough Wreck at Independence Creek Bridge injures one Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWreck at Independence Creek Bridge injures oneNew Road and Bridge appointment rocks Atchison County historyDeath details of area woman under reviewSHERIFF REPORTPOLICE REPORTAfter 45 years the on job in the courthouse steps outCounty to move forward on sales tax directionDowell, Bertha Lou D. 1932-2022Grossman, Hugh J. III 1946-2022Christmas parade to light up holiday season Atchison Images Videos CommentedWooden toys are a safe Christmas gift for toddlers (1)Ravens finish strong over Eagles (1)The Bunker At Bellevue Awarded E-Community Loan Funds (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.