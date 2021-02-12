Atchison County has a new spelling champ, Capri Koechner, a St. Benedict Catholic School sixth-grader, spelled her way to the top of the competitors list after she correctly spelled “ectoplasm” and “venerable”.
The contest was Tuesday, Feb. 9 at SBCS, and was attended by spelling competitors from Atchison Elementary School, Atchison Middle School, Atchison County Community Elementary School, Atchison County Community Jr. High School and Trinity Lutheran School converged for the live competition.
SBCS spellers made a clean sweep of the honors.
In addition to Champion Capri Koechnoer, other SBCS students placing are: Trinity Hemp, sixth-grade, Reyna Tufte, seventh-grade; Zeno Koechner, eighth-grade and Luke Harris, a sixth-grader, earned the fifth-place honor as the result of a five-way tie breaker.
Champion Capri Koechner is eligible to advance to the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 27 at Newman University in Wichita.
Associate Professor Edward Mulholland, PhD, Benedictine College, pronounced the words.
Barbara Gigstad, Kay Noll and Sarah Peitsch served as the spelling bee judges.
The 2021 Spelling Bee competitors are:
*ACCES – Huntley Bush, Mason Bottorff, Houston Schletzbaum and alternate: Addison Wilbourn.
*ACCJHS – Audrey Brown, Brylyn Jolly, Natasha Noor, Rebekah Caplinger, Gracie Kimmi, Nathan Palmer, Carmella Hewitt, Austin Mount-Lee, Cole Speer and alternates, Brianna Douthit, Kaydeece Fultz, and McKinzee Bauerle.
AES – Emma Finnegan, Audrey Pennington, Samahara Raney and alternate Tyriese McGowan.
AMS – Nate Brunton, Gemma Bryant, Jedd Casey, Micah Glancy, La’Ean Holt, Jackson Johnston, Brooklyn Kelley, Trevor Kelley, Eric Smith and alternates Samantha Dove and Jacy Bond.
SBCS – Luke Harris, Trinity Hemp, Capri Koechner, Zeno Koechner, Maria Maderak, Natalie Peltzer, Andrew Schramp, Reyna Tufte, Lily Werring, Kepha West, Leia Wolf, Bo Wurtz and alternates Amelie Kemnitz, Audrey Hill, Hailey Gibson.
Trinity Lutheran School – Emma Clowers, Briahna Collins, Kailee Kistler, Daniel North, Annabelle Sinclaire and alternate Kaleb Kistler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.