INVERNESS, FLORIDA -- Jeff Bryan, a former Atchison resident and Atchison Globe sports editor was recently named as editor in chief for the Citrus County Chronicle in Florida.
Bryan, 46, is the father of three children and resides in Inverness, Florida. Since leaving the Globe and Atchison in 2000, Bryan joined the Chronicle staff and has been employed there for more than 20 years.
Bryan attended Atchison Public Schools, and is a graduate of Benedictine College. Bryan’s professional career in journalism launched as sports editor for the NPG-owned AtchisonLIFE prior to his employment at the Globe.
The Citrus County Chronicle, is a daily newspaper published seven days a week.
(0) comments
