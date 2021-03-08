It is the season when Girl Scout Cookie sales are in full swing and on Thursday, March 4 Brownies Troop No. 1837, of the United Methodist Church, were present and ready to sell their assortment of cookies for $5 a box outside the ALPS Store located along the plaza area adjacent to Fourth Street.
Brownies present were Grace Schlanker, 8, Caitlin Bush, 8, Leah Brox, 9, and 9-year-old Madison Fargo.
