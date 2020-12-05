Brattons Celebrate 50 Years

On December 6, 2020, Donald and Ronda Bratton will celebrate 50 years of marriage.
The couple was married at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Atchison on this date, in 1970.
To this union, was born four wonderful children: LaDonna, Donelle, Donald III and David.
They also cherish their daughters-in-love, Ashley and Kelly, and two grand-loves, Marshall and Maverik.
