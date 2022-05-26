The Bowen, Goodman and Goodpasture Reunion is Sunday, May 29 at the Shelter House in Jackson Park in Atchison.
The reunion will start about noon. Families attending are encouraged to bring a side dish, eating utensils, plates, cups and beverages -- whatever you like to drink.
Bring your families!
