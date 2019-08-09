The primary provider of donated blood to more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the greater region is seeking for renewed contributions from members of the community.
The Community Blood Center of Kansas City will hold a blood drive from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St.
“When individuals normally think of essential community services, they think about the fire and police departments,” said David Graham, CBC executive director, as quoted in a news release. “Community Blood Center and its donors are very similar to police officers and fire fighters. We make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients. Our volunteer donors roll up their sleeves and do so without hesitation.”
In 2017, a six-year-old girl, Bella, was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer of the circulatory system. Via blood donations facilitated by the Community Blood Center, in the last two years she has received 20 transfusions, the CBC said in a news release, providing life-saving care via Children’s Mercy Hospital. She has now made progress toward recovery at the age of 8.
“Please consider donating blood to help other children like Bella,” the CBC said. “In other to meet the needs of area patients, the Community Blood Center must collect at least 500 units every day.”
Donors are encouraged to book an appointment but will be served on a walk-in basis at the First Baptist Church. To make an appointment, go to www.savealifenow.org/group and enter group code ZJ. For more information, contact Virginia Voelker via virginiavoelker38@gmail.com or by calling 913-426-6281.
Blessing of the Backpacks set
Students, educators, coaches and bus drivers are encouraged to bring backpacks and tools for school to a local church for a special event.
The Blessing of the Backpacks set for 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Atchison United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Ave., will include backpacks as well as other school supplies. The range of items includes computer bags, ID badges and keys for a special blessing event during worship. Fellowship ceremonies are to follow.
For more information, call the church at 913-367-1844.
