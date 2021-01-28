Known as a prominent outfitting and hardware business along The Oregon Trail and the trails toward westward expansion, the Blish-Mize Company of Atchison, is celebrating its 150th Anniversary this year.
Throughout its five generation of family ownership, Blish-Mize has survived and weathered out local, regional and national adversities since the 19th century to current times like grasshopper plague in 1874; local floods; the Great Depression, dust bowls; World War I and World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the War on Terrorism; The Great Recession of 2008; and of 2001 and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.
David P. Blish, Edward Mize, and Jack Silliman founded the company and established its headquarters in 1871 in Atchison, as indicated in a Blish-Mize Co. press release.
CEO and President of Blish-Mize Jonathan Mize represents the fifth generation of family members to lead the business.
“They wanted to build a business that would help the Wagoneers headed west outfitted with goods to last through their difficult journey,” Mize said of the company founders in the press release. “If you know the retail landscape, this is not unlike what we do today, helping our customers navigate those challenging roads that lay ahead.”
Mize emphasized the company has remained small enough to be agile throughout is years, but large enough to embrace technological and programmatic advances along the way, and maintains its long-time reputation for taking care of its customers.
“Take care of the customer or someone else will,” Mize said of the vein that runs through every department of the business.
“We have continued to service our customers almost seamlessly through almost any challenging times and 2020 was no exception,” Mize explained. “It seemed like our lives changed overnight, but our Blish-Mize team stepped up to remain essential and keep our trucks moving. Despite product shortages and supply line issues, we have done our best to provide outstanding customer service and support,”
Blish-Mize Company, is a leading wholesale hardware distributor. Its distribution center encompasses more than 450,000 sq. ft. The distribution center, and corporate headquarters are both located in Atchison. With more than 140 employees nationwide, the company sells and distributes more than 60,000 items to more than 1,500 customers throughout 13 states in the Midwest, the Rockies and Southwest regions on its dedicated equipment, and is also a fulfillment center for some of the country’s largest e-commerce sites. To find more visit the website www.blishmize.com.
