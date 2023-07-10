BC Cafeteria

Benedictine College announces a partnership with Aladdin Campus Dining. 

 Globe file photo

Benedictine College in Atchison is pleased to announce its partnership with Aladdin Campus Dining, a leader in higher education dining and hospitality. The organization will take on dining services at the college over the summer.

“We are excited to have Aladdin bring their energy and expertise to campus and enhance the dining experience for our students,” said Dr. Linda Henry, Vice President of Student Life at Benedictine College. “This is very important within our mission, since we value our sense of community so much and eating together is an important part of campus life.”