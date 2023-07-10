Benedictine College in Atchison is pleased to announce its partnership with Aladdin Campus Dining, a leader in higher education dining and hospitality. The organization will take on dining services at the college over the summer.
“We are excited to have Aladdin bring their energy and expertise to campus and enhance the dining experience for our students,” said Dr. Linda Henry, Vice President of Student Life at Benedictine College. “This is very important within our mission, since we value our sense of community so much and eating together is an important part of campus life.”
With a proven record in increasing board plan participation and retail dining opportunities, students will experience Aladdin’s signature brands reflective of today’s hottest food trends, including Holy Smokes Barbecue at Benedettos, featuring barbecued pork, brisket, chicken, pit master sandwiches and sides including white cheddar mac and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw, to name a few!
The Grill at the Roost, a burger and milkshake concept, will also be added featuring classic burgers where students will have options to design their own creation from premium toppings and sauces, along with fresh crinkly French fries. Milkshakes, the iconic dessert, will be blended with premium ice cream and sweet ingredients creating an authentic dining experience! The “Order Eats” App will be offered so students can conveniently order food and beverages ahead of time.
Convenient grab-and-go solutions will be available in Holy Grounds where students can also enjoy local coffees from The Roasterie, a Kansas-City favorite and a highly recognizable locally-branded coffee.
Café ‘62 will remain and Aladdin will enhance the menu with made-to-order breakfast sandwiches and bowls, as well as sandwiches and salads for lunch. Café ‘62 will feature Eco Grounds Coffee, a sustainable coffee where 100% of their coffees are Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade and/or organic certified.
Students will experience fresh made-to-order food options in the Dining Hall, including Global Fare cultural foods; Sauce and Stone, freshly made pizza; Greens, an expansive salad bar; Seasons Harvest featuring vegetarian foods and grilled favorites from the Flame. The Sweet Shop, Aladdin’s dessert concept, willfeature an onsite baker who will prepare homemade cakes and cookies.
Students will also find comfort with Aladdin’s “A-Zone”, an allergen and gluten awareness station which accommodates students with food allergies. Students will have the opportunity to select healthy choice menu options and learn about nutrition and wellness through the company’s BeWell platform. In addition, Fueled, a sports nutrition program developed by Aladdin’s team of registered dietitians, will offer optimal nutrition for peak performance and education tools for athletes and active individuals.
A refresh to Benedictine’s Dining Hall also includes digital signage and multiple holiday, cultural and themed events to enhance the overall dining experience!
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is honored to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the best private college in Kansas by The Wall Street Journal, and one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. Benedictine College is dedicated to transforming culture in America through its mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
