The Benedictine College Christmas Toy Challenge, sponsored by the men’s and women’s basketball teams, netted a mountain of toys for the Atchison Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. With on-campus competition to bring in the most toys and additional donations from faculty, staff and Atchison community members, this year’s Christmas Toy Challenge brought in more than 200 toys and specifically fulfilled 100 Angel Tree tags!
“This is the 11th year we’ve done this toy drive here in Atchison and it has been the most successful yet,” said Ryan Moody, the men’s head basketball coach at Benedictine. “Everyone on campus and in the Atchison community stepped up to make Christmas a little brighter for a lot of local kids. I would especially like to thank the College Ministry Service Team, the Student Alumni Board, the Residence Life staff, the Athletic Department Staff, and the players on the women’s and men’s basketball teams who all worked together to make this happen.”
Moody and his wife, Lisa, a current Atchison City Commissioner, started the toy drive in Grand Forks, North Dakota, 13 years ago when Ryan was an assistant basketball coach at the University of North Dakota. They brought the drive to Atchison in 2011 when Ryan took the head coaching job at Benedictine.
This year, both basketball teams, the Athletic Department, the College Ministry Service Team, Benedictine Residence Life, and the Student Alumni Board all joined in the promotion of the event. To inspire giving, Benedictine gave free admission to the men’s basketball game or the women’s basketball game on December 4 for anyone who brought in a new, unwrapped toy. In addition, the college sponsored competitions between residence halls and athletic teams to see who could bring in the most toys. The women of St. Martin’s Memorial Hall won that competition.
