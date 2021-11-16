Benedictine College recently hosted local citizens and leaders for Atchison Community Day at Larry Wilcox Stadium on campus.
The event on Nov. 13 celebrated the partnership between the Atchison community and BC. The event also marked the last home football game of the season.
A coin toss featuring an official Blish-Mize 150th Anniversary Commemorative Coin representing the sesquicentennial of the company was tossed by Jonathan Mize.
St. Benedict Catholic School Marching Band, performed with the Raven Regiment Marching Band and the Raven Dance Squad at half-time.
Representatives of Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce, the Locally Atchison Main Street Board members, City of Atchison staff and elected official were recognized and some projects and plans were celebrated like the downtown revitalization, re-opening of Commercial Street, and a planned expansion of the Amelia Earhart Airport.
