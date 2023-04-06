Benedictine College and Atchison Community orchestras to present free concert April 23 Benedictine College Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Benedictine College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Benedictine College and Atchison Community orchestras are teaming together to present a free spring concert for the public to attend.The concert is especially geared for families and children. Two pieces feature live narrators to tell entertaining stories. Other musical numbers are also very imaginative.An orchestral arrangement of Chuck Mangione's "Children of Sanchez" -- an exciting, soulful, jazz-rock fusion piece will close the concert.The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 in the O'Malley-McAllister Auditorium on the Benedictine College campus, 1020 North Second Street in Atchison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Many Young Kids With Autism Are Kicked Out of Day Care: Study Deductible for Breast Diagnostic Imaging May Discourage Follow-Up 1 in 4 hay fever sufferers have been accused of making it up Latest News AP-Scorecard AP News Summary at 6:31 p.m. EDT AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:27 p.m. EDT Israel strikes targets in Gaza, drawing new rocket barrage Sports Betting Line KS Current Conditions IA Current Conditions MO Current Conditions Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSaturn is doing something never seen before in our solar systemArensburg, Mary E. 1935-2023Anhyrous tanks rollover and pickup rollover avoids leakageHow this singer went from Johnson County talent to ‘amazing’ contender on ‘The Voice’Stutz, Ann E. 1935-2023Courthouse offices amid some changesPickman, Louise C. 1931-2023Study: New danger of alcohol use in Lawrence.Police Report week of Friday, April 7, 2023Police Report, week of Friday, March 31, 2023 Images Videos CommentedScott, Marilyn S. 1954-2022 (2) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
