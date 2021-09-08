Benedictine College will honor all those who have served or are currently serving the country in any branch of the military during its “Stars and Stripes” Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18. This year, the St. Martin of Tours Award will be given to Rear Admiral Tina A. Davidson, USN, Ret. Recognition will take place during halftime of the Ravens’ football game against Clarke University, which is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. Benedictine will give anyone with a military ID FREE admission to the game.
This will be the college’s fourteenth recognition of men and women in military service and the halftime show will include recognition of all branches of service. In addition to the unfurling of a huge, 60-foot American flag, the celebration will also include the Raven Regiment Marching Band performing the anthems of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.
Rear Adm. Davidson is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Benedictine College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saint Louis University. Her graduate degrees include a Master of Science in Nursing from The Catholic University of America, a Master of Arts in Health Services Management from Webster University, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Rush University. She was commissioned an ensign in 1986.
She served as the ship’s nurse aboard the USS John C. Stennis and deployed to Kuwait from 2004-2005 as director of Nursing Services for Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo Detachment. She also served U.S. Fleet Forces Command as the Navy’s first fleet nurse. She was promoted to rear admiral in October 2016 and in May 2017, she was also appointed as the 25th director of the Navy Nurse Corps.
She has served as the officer in charge of numerous Naval medical facilities, including director of the Medical Resources, Plans and Policy Office and commander of Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, where she served until her retirement in 2020.
She is qualified as a Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer and a Master Training Specialist. Her personal awards include the Legion of Merit, two times, Meritorious Service Medal, three times, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal , six times, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
