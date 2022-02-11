Benedictine College is preparing to establish a new tradition for all to come and enjoy, this inaugural event will the celebrate the Great State of Kansas.
The "President's Concert" event will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 in the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium inside the St. John Paul II Student Center on the BC campus.
This newly planned tradition will showcase the school's main ensembles: the Benedictine College Wind Ensemble, Concert Band, Brass Band, Jazz Band and Percussion Ensemble.
The event will feature as guest performers, the 312th United States Army Band and their conductor, Commander Sharon Toulouse.
Stuart O'Neill, a renowned Kansas composer, is one of the featured guests.
BC President Stephen D. Minnis will address the audience.
The even is free and open to the public.
