Benedictine College has announced that it will honor the descendants of Charles ’12 and Bernice Latz as the Benedictine College Family of the Year this year. The family, which includes the Raplinger family of Atchison, will be recognized on O’Malley Field at Wilcox Stadium during halftime of the home football game versus Culver-Stockton College, set for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021. During the halftime program, the college will also honor the Sisters and Monks from the founding institutions of Mount St. Scholastica Monastery and St. Benedict’s Abbey. Tickets for the game are available online at https://www.ravenathletics.com/tickets.
The Latz family connection with the Benedictine community began with Charles. As a young man growing up in Kansas City at the turn of the 20th century, he formed a special relationship with the monks of St. Benedict’s Abbey while on visits to Atchison. He attended St. Benedict’s College (now Benedictine College) from 1908 to 1912, so he would have been on campus to witness the construction of St. Benedict Hall, the first building on top of the bluff.
That early connection with the monks gave rise to four more generations of Latz family members attending the college. That’s 31 alumni and counting! Some of the children and grandchildren have even been married by priests from the Abbey. Members of the family even established an endowed scholarship so more students could attend Benedictine College.
The Latz line includes Charles and Bernice, their three children, Charles Robert Latz ’45, William Latz ’49 and Virginia Latz Wilkerson ’55, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and a current Benedictine student today, great-great grandson Andrew Raplinger of the Class of ’23, the son of Dan and Addrianne Raplinger of Atchison.
Additionally, in honor of Founders' Day, BC will recognized the Sisters and Monks.
