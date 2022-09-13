As the nation commemorates the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, one of the most important government documents in history, the Center for Constitutional Liberty at Benedictine College is pleased to present Yuval Levin, renowned political analyst, journalist and author, who will present a lecture, “Charter of Unity: Can the Constitution Still Hold Us Together?” on 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the McAllister Board Room on the fourth floor of the Ferrell Academic Center. This year’s Constitution Day lecture is made possible through support from the Jack Miller Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Levin is the director of Social, Cultural and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute, where he also holds the Beth and Ravenel Curry Chair in Public Policy. He served as a member of the White House domestic policy staff under President George W. Bush and was also executive director of the President’s Council on Bioethics and a congressional staffer at the member, committee, and leadership levels.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.