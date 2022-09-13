As the nation commemorates the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, one of the most important government documents in history, the Center for Constitutional Liberty at Benedictine College is pleased to present Yuval Levin, renowned political analyst, journalist and author, who will present a lecture, “Charter of Unity: Can the Constitution Still Hold Us Together?” on 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the McAllister Board Room on the fourth floor of the Ferrell Academic Center. This year’s Constitution Day lecture is made possible through support from the Jack Miller Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Levin is the director of Social, Cultural and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute, where he also holds the Beth and Ravenel Curry Chair in Public Policy. He served as a member of the White House domestic policy staff under President George W. Bush and was also executive director of the President’s Council on Bioethics and a congressional staffer at the member, committee, and leadership levels.
The Constitutional Fellows associated with the Center will distribute complimentary pocket Constitutions on campus to build interest in the presentation. Education is essential to sustainable freedom as Founding Father Thomas Jefferson stated, “An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”
The Center for Constitutional Liberty is an initiative of Benedictine College’s visionary plan to Transform Culture in America by promoting the virtues of democratic citizenship with its mission to renew and advance the understanding of the founding principles of the United States of America, form students in the principles of democratic citizenship, and launch a new generation of leaders in public service.
As part of its plan, the College seeks to extend Benedictine’s unique formation in community, faith and scholarship to off campus audiences. Dr. Levin’s research regarding institutions and their crucial place in the American Constitutional system supports Benedictine’s vision to support a renaissance of public spiritedness.
“The mission of the Center is to promote and deepen the understanding of the founding principles of America – constitutionalism, self-government, individual liberty and civic virtue,” said Benedictine College President Stephen D. Minnis.
With the strategic plan of transforming culture in America, one step toward that is this Center and a renewed appreciation of the wisdom of the Founding Fathers as seen within America’s founding documents. This is being accomplished through a fellowship program for students, sponsored speakers, public outreach, co-curricular activities, internship placement and leadership development.
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the best private college in Kansas by The Wall Street Journal, and one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. Benedictine College has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
