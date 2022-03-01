Although the Fourth Annual Empty Bowls fundraising event was deemed a success proceeds from bowl sales is a little short of its goal to fight food insecurity in the Atchison area.
The Department of Art & Design of Benedictine College is offering art students’ uniquely handcrafted bowls to the public. The bowls are available to purchase throughout the month. The bowls cost $10 each, but a few small bowls are available at $2 each.
Department Chairman Bryan Park said there are still bowls available that the students would like to sell to meet their goal and raise additional funds for the fight against food insecurity.
The bowls are left over from the Empty Bowls event that was Feb. 23 during Social Justice Week to raise $2,000 in effort to benefit the food pantries in Atchison. During the recent supper for a requested $12 donation the diners could pick a handmade bowl and fill it with soup. However, this year’s supper only raised $1,800. Photos of the bowls are available for viewing on the Art & Design Department’s Facebook page, click on on https://www.facebook.com/BenedictineCollegeArtDepartment/.
Potential buyers can browse and purchase the bowls on the Benedictine College campus in the hall outside the ceramics classroom in Bishop Fink Hall, Room 106 until the end of March. Venmo will be accepted as well as cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.