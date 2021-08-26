Bank of Blue Valley is proud to announce that Will Fox has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. In his role, Fox will lead the commercial team as the team works to help clients with their comprehensive lending needs, building efficiencies in payables and receivables and other activities to help their business grow. In his new role with BBV, he will be responsible for growing our Commercial and Middle Market presence across the footprint. “We are thrilled to have Will Fox join our team,” said Brent Giles, President and CEO. “Will brings a unique skill set as well as experience leading commercial team members. He will lead the team as they serve as strategic partners for clients by leveraging knowledge, tools and technology to open up new avenues of operational and banking efficiencies allowing them to focus on maintaining and growing their business.”
Morill & Janes Bank with branches in Atchison, Hiawatha and Sabetha is a division of Bank of Blue Valley since a merger in 2019.
Prior to joining Bank of Blue Valley, Fox worked at UMB Bank as the Senior Vice President and Commercial Team Lead. With over 20 years of commercial banking experience, Fox has a strong background in all areas of the commercial banking industry. During his time at UMB his team of bankers and portfolio managers managed a $4 billion portfolio.
“Joining Bank of Blue Valley was an easy decision as this is a very exciting time to be joining the organization,” said Will Fox, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking for BBV. “With over twenty years of experience with large and regional banking organizations, Bank of Blue Valley, powered by HTLF, was appealing to me as they offer the scale, sophistication, and technology of larger institutions, while staying true to its roots of local service, local decision making, and its philanthropic commitment to the community.”
Fox currently holds his Uniform Securities Agent State Law Exam- Series 7 certification in addition to Uniform Securities Agent State Law Exam-Series 63 through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. He has served as a board member on the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission since 2014 and as a Finance Advisory Board Member at the University of Kansas since 2019. Fox earned his Bachelors at the University of Kansas and his MBA, Management - Finance from Isenberg School of Management, University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Fox and his wife Mary Kathryn have five daughters and will reside in Leawood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.