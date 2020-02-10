ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A local hand-made popcorn shop owner is holding his head high after being named the best popcorn in Missouri by Missouri Magazine 2020.
Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and Ice Cream has been open since November 2018 and moved Downtown to 714 Felix St. in June 2019.
Owner Dillon Cox said it means a lot to receive this award competing against some of the big names in popcorn retail.
“We’ve started some additional sale outlets that now reach to south Missouri to get our name out there,” Cox said.
Eclipz has various wholesale and consignment accounts that generate knowledge of the product across the entire state.
A unique aspect of Cox’s business is the variety of flavors made fresh every day.
“We have over 30 flavors of popcorn sitting on the shelf ready to grab,” Cox said. “Some stores you can go in and grab the traditional caramel, cheddar or cinnamon, but we have an abundance of flavors that you don’t have to wait on.”
Cox said all of the popcorn is candy coated to make the flavor stronger.
“Everything is currently made in small batches in less than 2-gallon quantities that turns into our finished product,” Cox said.
The fan favorites vary from the sweet caramel apple and birthday cake to the savory flavors of dill pickle and jalapeño cheddar.
Cox said there’s a large number of outlets provided for popcorn suppliers to decide the types of flavors they want to use.
“What a business decides to do with those flavors and how they want to incorporate it, whether it be powder or candy coating, is differential between all businesses,” Cox said.
In addition to gourmet popcorn, Cox’s business sells ice cream that coincidentally comes from the ice cream factory in Eldon, Missouri, that was voted as Missouri’s best ice cream.
“We’re pretty proud to be Missouri’s best popcorn serving Missouri’s best ice cream,” Cox said.
Eclipz also recently became the first business in St. Joseph to sell the newly popular trend of rolled ice cream.
“It’s a great experience, because it’s not just ice cream but it’s the experience of getting to watch it be made and personalized right in front of you,” Cox said.
Cox hopes to remain the best popcorn throughout time and would like to grow with additional locations in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.