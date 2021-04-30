Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt stopped for lunch Thursday in Atchison.
Schmidt the 44th attorney general of Kansas was a special guest of the Rotary Club of Atchison for their April 29 meeting at Atchison Event Center.
Member Rick Berger introduced Schmidt to the group. Berger said Schmidt was actually scheduled to present the program on March 26, 2020, but the visit was postponed due to the interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since that time, Schmidt, a Republican, has recently announced his bid for Kansas Governor in the upcoming 2022 election.
