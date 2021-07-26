The Community Blood Center is the primary provider of blood and blood components to 70 plus hospitals and medical centers in the Greater Kansas City region.
CBC will conduct a life-saving blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
“When individuals normally thing of essential community services, they often think about fire and police departments,” said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. “Community Blood Center and its donors are very similar to police officers and fire fighters. We make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients. Our volunteer donors roll up their sleeves and do so without hesitation.”
Atchison individuals can help by donating blood at the blood drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. The blood drive will be at the Atchison Family YMCA Cray Community Center, 321 Commercial Street. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealife.now.org/group and using Group Code: EG7Y. For additional details, contact Wendy Eisele at 816-351-1128.
In the Greater Kansas City area, one in three people will need blood at some point in their life and nearly one in seven hospital admissions will require a blood transfusion. This means, nearly 600 donations are needed every day to meet hospital demand, and with a limited shelf life, supplies must be continually replenished. In just 60 minutes, you can donate one pint of blood and save a life, right here, right now in your own community.
For more information regarding your donor centers and mobile blood drives or how to set up your own drive, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.