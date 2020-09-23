The Atchison Area United Way kicked off it's annual campaign on Sept. 15.
The Atchison Area United Way's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good. Individuals, businesses and foundations financially support lasting change in the areas of education, health and financial stability in our community by giving to the United Way Campaign. Campaign donors allow the Atchison Area United Way to impact lives by supporting 21 Partner Agencies in the Atchison community.
This year the campaign fundraising goal is $210,000 and approximately 85 percent will be allocated to the 21 Partner Agencies. Giving to the annual campaign ensures that a donor's gift has the greatest impact in the community. By combining the generous gifts of thousands of Atchison residents, the Atchison Area United Way is able to achieve long-term change in improving people's lives through health, education, and financial stability.
Donors can make an annual pledge and give through payroll deduction or make a one-time donation to the campaign.
