Playground upgrades and a splash pad installation at LFM Park are on the to do list of projects made possible with a Community Development Block Grant award to the city of Atchison. 

TOPEKA -- The City of Atchison is one of the 24 communities in rural Kansas counties to receive a share of about $7.9 million in federal grants to assist with community development projects.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the awards via press release Wednesday, July 26. The Kansas Department of Commerce Community Development Division facilitates and administers the Community Development Block Grant program. The CDBG is a federal grant program that funds various local projects. About $7.9 million will be matched with local funding that will allow more than $16.9 million to be available.