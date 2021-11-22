Author Roxie Yonkey will be signing her best-selling book "100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die" at Atchison’s Historic Santa Fe Depot, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Buy a book at the depot gift shop or ahead of time at RoxieontheRoad.com/Shop.
“Atchison is among the most historic and leading tourism cities in Kansas,” Yonkey said. “Join us during the annual Sights and Sounds of Christmas. Atchison native Amelia Earhart shattered people’s ideas of how women should behave. She set numerous aviation records and refused to let obstacles stop her.”
Earhart is No. 64 in the book, standing among Kansas’s most noteworthy women of all time, and Atchison’s Earhart sites are listed as No. 1 in my Top 10 Things to Do in Northeast Kansas.
“We hope you will join us in exploring the Santa Fe Depot and the rest of historic and downtown Atchison,” Yonkey said.
Yonkey has been writing about Kansas for over 30 years. The book 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die is her second book. In 2020, she co-authored the book Midwest Road Trip Adventures. That book includes road trip guides for all 12 Midwest states. Yonkey wrote the Kansas chapter and the Black Hills section of the South Dakota chapter.
Additional signings are scheduled throughout the state. Check the schedule at RoxieontheRoad.com/Signings.
We hope to see you at the Santa Fe Depot on Saturday, Dec. 4.
For more information contact Roxie Yonkey @roxieontheroad.com and 785-821-2086.
