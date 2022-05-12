The Atchison Rotary Club recognized yearly outstanding teachers and students from the Atchison County Schools at their meeting last week. The honorees enjoyed lunch with Rotarians and were individually recognized.
The 2022 Teachers of the Year are from four area schools. Representing USD 409 – Atchison Middle School is Amanda Davis. Amanda designed and teaches the Student Success elective for grades 6, 7, and 8 and introduces students to many life skills, including financial literacy, gardening, and organization. Amanda has been teaching for 12 years.
Sara Noll, Chemistry and Physics teacher at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, is their Teacher of the Year. Sara has been in the classroom for eight years. Her integration of technology in teaching and learning helped colleagues pivot to remote learning during Covid interruptions. Sara is a teacher leader, a House mentor, and coaches volleyball.
Amy Minnis is the Teacher of the Year from St. Benedict Catholic School. Amy is in her 38th year of teaching in Catholic schools, at St. Benedict for the past 12 years in a Title 1/Resource Room position. She is known to make things happen at SBCS when it comes to creating yearly themes and celebrations. Amy is also an adjunct professor at Benedictine College.
Joyce Thompson, a teacher for 41 years, currently teaches 5th and 6th grade Science at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School. She is well-respected for her commitment to up-to-date teaching practices and is a resource to her colleagues. Joyce is currently the head middle school track coach. Joyce is retiring at the end of this academic year.
The 2022 Students of the Year represent the three high schools in Atchison County. Congratulations to Martha Madden from Maur Hill-Mount Academy. Martha is a leader among her peers, shines in the classroom, and has helped our community by her service to Theatre Atchison, Sacred Heart Thrift Store, and the Hunger Coalition. Martha will take a gap year before college to participate in the Rotary Student Exchange Program, traveling to Denmark in late summer.
Ashtyn Jolly is the Student of the Year representing Atchison County Community High School. Ashtyn’s school involvement includes Student Council and FFA. She is President of her 4H Club and carries that leadership into her high school activities. She loved being in her high school’s play and believes it has helped her become a good public speaker. Her future plans include majoring in Animal Genetics.
JaLiah Norfleet, Atchison High School, was also selected as a Student of the Year. JaLiah has been active in Student Council during all four of her high school years. She holds an office in Honor Society, is an AHS School Ambassador, and organized the school’s Black History Month assembly her junior and senior years. She has a long list of service given to school and community organizations. JaLiah will be working towards a degree in Animal Science at Missouri Western State University next year and hopes to someday work with big cats!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.