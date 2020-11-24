201128_atch_community_rotarydonation

Atchison Rotrary Club President Travis Grossman, left, and Club Treasurer Anne Faucett, right, present Director Carrie Sowers, Atchison Childcare Association a check on behalf of the Rotary Club to maximize Christmas stockings at the Childcare.

 Submitted photo

The Atchison Rotary Club members recently approved to make a contribution this year to help “Mama Carrie” with her efforts to maximize the Christmas stockings at the Atchison Childcare Association said Rotary President Travis Grossman.

