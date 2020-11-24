The Atchison Rotary Club members recently approved to make a contribution this year to help “Mama Carrie” with her efforts to maximize the Christmas stockings at the Atchison Childcare Association said Rotary President Travis Grossman.
CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atchison Rotarians contribute to Christmas stocking stuffers
- Atchison Globe
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Atchison Rotarians contribute to Christmas stocking stuffers
- Roof completed for White Cloud School and Museum
- Chiefs survive Raiders in Sunday night thriller
- 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for vacancy
- Holiday trimmings of all sorts among weekend offerings at Farmers' Market
- Safety is secret ingredient to holiday traditions
- Morning rollover sends Horton woman to hospital
- ATCHISON POLICE REPORT
Follow Us on Facebook
Most Popular
Articles
- Friday morning stabbing under investigation
- Erpelding, Andrew M.
- Horton, Michael S. 1973-2020
- ATCHISON POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Clemens, Lorene F. 1925-2020
- Ivison, Johnny D.
- Parolee facing multiple sex crime charges
- COVID cases reach 775 in county
- Local banker's unique vintage car collection heads to auction block
- Area schools adapting to COVID-19 infiltration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.