The 2023 Atchison Rotary Teachers of the Year are Margaret White, Atchison County Community Junior High School, left, Luke Noll, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Trudy Scott, St. Benedict Catholic School, and Sarah Tschauder, Atchison High School.
The 2023 Atchison Rotary Students of the Year are, Natalie Navinskey, left, Atchison County Community High School, left, Felicity West, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, and Micah Leonardi, Atchison High School.
The 2023 Atchison Rotary Teachers of the Year are Margaret White, Atchison County Community Junior High School, left, Luke Noll, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Trudy Scott, St. Benedict Catholic School, and Sarah Tschauder, Atchison High School.
The 2023 Atchison Rotary Students of the Year are, Natalie Navinskey, left, Atchison County Community High School, left, Felicity West, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, and Micah Leonardi, Atchison High School.
The Atchison Rotary Club members announced their annual recognitions for outstanding teachers and students from the schools throughout Atchison County in celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Day.
The honorees, their guests and their respective administrators were present for lunch with the Rotarians. Each honoree was individually recognized.
The 2023 Teachers of the Year are:
> Sarah Tschauder, representing USD 409 -- Atchison High School, is a teacher of biology, anatomy and physiology, biotech and bio-2. Tschauder is a technology leader at AHS and was instrumental in the formation of the Campus Cupboard to serve AHS students and the creation of the Prairie Garden.
> Trudy Scott, of the Saint Benedict Catholic School, has taught second grade for 23 years. She is recognized because of her expectation and her procedures to teach them. Scott recognizes her students as individual learners and strives to meet their needs.
> Margaret White is a sixth-grade math teacher at Atchison County Community Junior Senior HIgh School. White knows how to effectively engage students with creative methods. White enjoys attending workshops and conferences to hone her teaching skills.
> Luke Noll, a math teacher at Maur Hill-Mount Academy was recognized for his success in the classroom because he sees the importance of relationships with students. Noll also coaches girls basketball and serves as a teacher leader among his colleagues.
Congratulations to the three 2023 Students of the Year who are respectively representing three different high schools in the area:
> Felicity West representing Maur Hill-Mount Academy plans to pursue art studies at Benedictine College.
> Natalie Navinskey, is a student at ACCHS. Navinskey plans to study biochemistry at Benedictine College.
> Micah Leonardi, an AHS student, has plans to attend Highland Community College to become a Licensed Pracitial Nurse, and then bridge to become a Registered Nurse.
Commented