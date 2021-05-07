The Atchison Public Library is preparing to present “Tails and Tales” its 2021 Summer Reading Program.
This year the public library is raising fund to make the Summer Reading Program extra special. Every minute read during the program will raise money for the tails at the Humane Society of Atchison.
The goal is to raise a minimum goal of $2,000. Reading program coordinators and APL staff are seeking sponsors the Tails and Tails program. Sponsors will be included in promotions, but can also be featured on the summer reading program’s website. Also welcome are item donations to use for prizes.
Visit atchisonlibrary.org/donatesrp.html to get more information, or donate to the Go Fund Me at gf.me/u/zpw45c.
Businesses and individuals who donate $100 or more to the cause will have their name or company logo featured as a sponsor on the Beanstack page participants log their reading minutes. Logos will also be featured on the promotional materials, in addition to being in the sponsor lists. You can also donate items that can be used as prizes or other things like gift certificates, gift cards or vouchers passes to local activities, events and destinations.
Donations are tax deductible. Anyone who helps the library will have their name or business listed on the APL promotional materials. Any potential sponsors who would like to designate what your contribution sponsors can send donations to the Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Avenue, Atchison, Kansas 66002; or contact by phone at 913-367-1902.
