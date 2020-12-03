This fall the new leadership of the Southwest Franciscans of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province was elected. Although the friars have historically voted on their leadership during their triennial Province Chapter, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Franciscan friars could not meet in person for this event. Accordingly, the General Council of the Franciscan Order elected a new council. Ron Walters, OFM, was elected as the sixth Provincial Ministers of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province.
Ron Walters, OFM, was born and raised in Atchison, where he started his faith journey in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. Although much of his formal formation and seminary studies took place in Ohio, he was ordained a priest on Dec. 30, 1978, at St. Benedict Abbey in Atchison, by Most Rev. Marion Forst, D.D., retired Bishop of Dodge City.
Father Ron's ministry journey is a unique tapestry woven with different assignments and various locations. Throughout his ministry, he has been an educator, pastor, and administrator in the Midwest and Southwest. To learn more about Father Ron's ministry experience, please read our recent article: https://www.swfranciscans.org/news/meeting-our-new-provincial.
Franciscan leadership shared, "Please hold Father Ron in prayer as we are all aware there is a significant challenge that awaits him," referring to the upcoming revitalizing and restructuring of the United States Franciscan provinces. Because the Franciscan provinces of the United States are coming together to form a new province in 2023, Fr. Ron will serve as the last Provincial Minister of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. Although this will be a challenging role and ministry, Fr. Ron has vast experience to lead the province into this uncharted territory.
About Our Lady of Guadalupe Franciscan Province:
We are the Franciscan friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a branch of the worldwide Roman Catholic fraternity of the Order of Friars Minor that was founded by St. Francis of Assisi in 1223. As friars, we live in the communities to which we minister so that we may better serve our sisters and brothers by experiencing life alongside them. The Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe serves the Southwest of the United States. Headquartered in Albuquerque, our friars serve throughout the Southwest with locations in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas. Since its founding in 1985, Our Lady of Guadalupe Province strives to continue St. Francis’s mission to keep the Gospel message alive in our contemporary world.
