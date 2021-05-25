Riley Smith, a student of Kansas State University from Atchison, is the recipient of a $1,000 Lester Barrett and Clarice Whitehill King scholarship from the Kansas Masonic Foundation, Inc.
Smith was presented his scholarship check May 17 from the Active Masonic Lodge #158 AF&AM members in Atchison. He is one of 191 students in the state to receive a scholarship from the Kansas Masons.
The Kansas Masonic Foundation, Inc. is the charitable arm for the Grand Lodge of Kansas, its 200 Statewide Masonic Lodges and Kansas Masons. Scholarships totaling about $200,000 were announced in late April.
The scholarships ranged from $500 to $2,500 were awarded to graduating high school seniors and students already attending four-and two-year universities and colleges that include junior colleges, vocational and technical colleges throughout Kansas.
“It is with great pride that we, as Masons, are able to provide this type of financial support to our future leaders,” said President Rick K. Ryan, Kansas Masonic Foundation. “Our commitment to the scholarship program – and to the numerous other programs that benefit Kansans and Kansas communities through the Foundation and the Masonic Lodges throughout the state – is at the core of our belief that charity beyond ourselves strengthens our community.”
Throughout more than its 50 years of existence, the Foundation and Grand Lodge of Kansas, its 200 statewide lodges and about 14,000 Kansas Masons have given thousands of scholarships worth millions of dollars to deserving Kansas students.
“Whether it is this scholarship program, the more than #35 million that Kansas Masons have donated to the University of Kansas Cancer Center, the $20 million that was recently committed as part of the Foundation’s 50th Anniversary, or any other of the worthwhile endeavors to help other that Masons are committed to do, our Fraternity provides significant charitable support to Kansas and throughout the world,” said Mikel J. Stoops, Grand Master of Masons in Kansas. More than $360 million has been raised annually by the American Masonic philanthropy alone, Stoops indicated.
The Masons present the scholarships in May.
The Kansas Masonic Foundation is a 5019 (c) (3) nonprofit organization benefitting Kansans and Kansas communities. The Foundation was founded in 1966 to encourage philanthropy from Kansas Masons, their family and friends for charitable, educational and scientific programs. All donations go toward the various charitable programs. For more information, visit kansasmasonic.foundaion.
The Grand Lodge of Kansas is the governing body of Freemasonry in Kansas, formed March 17, 1856, five years prior to Kansas’ statehood. Freemasonry is the oldest, largest and most widely recognized fraternal organization in the world. Freemasons are men, age 18 and over, of good character who strive to improve themselves and make the world a better place. Kansas Freemasonry has nearly 15,000 Kansas Masons and 205 Lodges. For more information, visit kansasmason.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.