The Active Lodge #158 AF & AM members in Atchison will be hosting a Motorcycle Rally Night for the upcoming First FRIDAY event downtown along the 700 block of Commercial Street
The Motorcycle Rally event will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 featuring live music, a beer garden and cash bar.
Event- goers will have the opportunity to support education by helping raise funds for scholarships to benefit young persons in the community.
Chances will be available to for $20 suggested donation per ticket to win a vintage 1963 Ford vehicle that will be on display at the event. The chance drawing will be in March 2022 and until then tickets are available from LT. Jared Fox Jackson VFW Post 1175 and Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post 6 veteran organizations and the Eastern Star and the local Masonic Lodge members. For every $20 chance sold $15 is returned back to the charitable group for scholarships to benefit local students.
