The Atchison Masonic Lodge members are inviting junior and senior class members of Kansas tax supported public schools to apply for a scholarship.
The deadline to submit applications is Monday, Nov. 1 to the local lodge. Contact Mike Schaffer by emailing mikewos09@att.net or http://www.kansasmasonicfoundation.org/essay for more information and/or to submit an application.
The essays will be judged on originality, research and development of the topic, contestants must follow contest rules as to topic, a minimum of 300 words to a 500-word maximum.
The MW Grand Lodge of AF & AM of Kansas 2021 Essay Contest centers on finding someone who has a different perspective than you about a divisive issue that can be of a social, religious or political nature. This person should be someone who fundamentally disagrees with your firm perspective.
“For your issue, think locally, nationally, or even internationally,” the rules dictate. “After taking time to have a sincere, substantive conversation with the person you select about conversation with the person you select about your chosen issue, explain what you learned from the dialogue. Within 300-500 words, explain how the civil discussion impacted your perspective about the issue and the person; how you expect the experience will influence you future actions; how you can exhibit one or more of the traits in your school or community; and how it will prepare you for your future?
The essay must be typed. Download a fillable PDF form from www.kansasmasonic.foundation/program/essay-contest.
Essays must first be submitted to the Local Lodge on or before Monday, Nov. 1 and chosen as local lodge winner to be under consideration for the state competition. The awards are as follows: First place -- $4,000; second-place -- $ 3,000; third place -- $2,000; fourth place -- $1,000; and four $500 Honorable Mention awards.
