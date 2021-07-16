It's party time, Atchison! Locally Atchison Main Street, the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Atchison are hosting a celebration for the opening of Commercial Street on Friday, July 30.
The event will start with a ribbon cutting at 6:00 PM, followed by live music from Cynthia Rausch, yard games, drinks, and appetizers from participating local restaurants.
Your ticket includes entry to the event, appetizers, two free 21+ drinks, followed by access to the cash bar. We can't wait to celebrate with you. RSVP today! The public can purchase general admission to the event for $10 each.
