Kansas author Cindy M. Amos completed her three-book Horizons of Hidden Promise series with a suspense-filled contemporary romance set in Atchison. “Recaptured from Oblivion” features two graduates from Benedictine College whose careers take divergent paths due to an undercurrent of illegal activity. Local landmarks entwined in the story-line include the Missouri River, Lewis & Clark State Park, Mary’s Grotto on the Benedictine College campus, and River Road, where the story starts.
In “Recaptured from Oblivion,” heroine Lolo Henley wishes she hadn’t witnessed the scene down on the river, which she mistakes for an innocent gun salute. Chased up River Road by a trio of evil men, Lolo finds sanctuary when the gardener at St. Benedicts Abbey, Karch Riley, shelters her in his compost bin and diverts the hunters.
In the search for the men threatening Lolo, Karch uncovers information that links the illegal gun sales to a despicable funding source—human trafficking. With help from his best friend, Karch confronts demons from his past and works to launch a community awareness and prevention program for victims of human trafficking with students at Benedictine College. When the criminal threat intensifies, Karch senses his dream of ordination slip further into oblivion.
Inspiration for the story came from a birthday road trip to Atchison years ago with the author’s mother-in-law and sisters. Ms. Amos retraced her steps last autumn with photographer Elizabeth Nguyen to capture the setting at St. Benedict’s Abbey for use on the front and back covers.
Inspired by the elevated banks along the Missouri River, the author accurately portrays the scenic landscape for the reader. Adopted into the Midwest from the Atlantic coast in 1999, Ms. Amos holds an advanced degree in field ecology, a technical background which personifies a recurrent theme of “man on the land” in her fiction writing.
Book 1 of the Horizons of Hidden Promise series is set in Ashland, Kansas, near the Big Basin. “Rekindled from Ashes” retells the devastating Starbuck wildfire of 2017 and how the generosity of total strangers transformed the lives of stubbornly independent ranchers. In the real-life tragedy, miles of barbed wire fencing along Amos family lands were destroyed by the wildfire.
Book 2, set in Emporia, Kansas, features a rookie rancher who attempts to transform a weary, overgrazed tract of tallgrass prairie in the Flint Hills. In “Reconciled from Heartache,” the help of the local conservation officer, a feisty female with harassment troubles brewing at work, provides the newcomer skills that eventually prove the difference between life and death.
The author writes regional fiction from Wichita and ranches on weekends in the Flint Hills of Morris County. “Recaptured from Oblivion” represents her 44th release with Editor Cynthia Hickey at Winged Publications, a small traditional press out of Surprise, Arizona. Her books are available on Amazon.com in e-book and paperback versions.
