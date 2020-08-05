There is an urgent need for blood and once again it is time when Atchison Hospital Auxiliary members are preparing to answer the call.
The Community Blood Center collection will take place between the hours of 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial St.
Potential donors can book appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code:ZJ. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome if the capacity permits in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
For more information about the event contact Virginia Voelker at 913-426-6281 or at 38@gmail.com.
If you have questions regarding medical eligibility call 1-800-688-0900.
