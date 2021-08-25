Girls in grades K – 12 are invited to be part of Girl Scouting in the Atchison area for the 2021-2022 school year. Two special events are planned to showcase Girl Scout activities and offer registration information.
During the First Friday event beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, girls are welcome to stop by the Artist’s Box in the 700 block of Commercial Street and work on a fun project. Come learn about Girl Scouts.
From 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, potential girl scouters are invited to visit Camp Meadowlark, 7315 Phillips Road, just off of U.S. Highway 59. The open house will offer girls and their families S’mores, games, and fun times.
Adults who are considering serving as volunteers are welcome to attend both events and are encouraged to ask about a role they might play in Girl Scouting in our community.
Many events are planned for the upcoming year. These include a Halloween Party at Camp Meadowlark, an overnight trip to the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, a weekend at Camp Tongawood in Tonganoxie, a Doll Festival, Sock-Skate, a tea party, badge activities, a focus on the arts, and a whole lot more.
Girl Scouts are more likely than non-Girl Scouts to have a strong sense of self, have positive values, seek challenges, develop healthy relationships, and exhibit community problem-solving skills. For more information about Girl Scouting in the Atchison community, contact Peggy House, 913-370-2200.
