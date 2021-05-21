Atchison County Kansas Genealogy Society members met Tuesday, May 4 at the Atchison Public Library.
Members voted to publish a history compiled by Donna Grippin on the original Atchison County Poor Farm, which was located in the southern part of the county.
There are over 60 obituaries of the inmates – as the residents were referred to at the times – who were buried on the site. The book also includes plat maps, newspaper articles about living conditions and the decisions made by the county commissioners who decided to construct a new farm. The new farm was located south of Mount Vernon Cemetery. The book will be for sale in the near future.
In other business, members voted to purchase archival boxes for old Globe photos that have been digitalized by Atchison County Historical Society members, and donated to the Genealogy Society.
It was announced that Charter Member Doris Sutton has been named an Honorary Life Time Member.
Cindy Hoverson hosted the program with members playing a game of guessing old-time movies and television personalities. Cookies and coffee were served. The next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 at the Library.
