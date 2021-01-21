Members of Atchison Elks Lodge #647 recently awarded several law enforcement agencies with money to utilize for their respective drug awareness programs.
Exalted Ruler Katherine Kohler and Secretary Steve Brull, of the Elks, presented the money in mid-January to representatives from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison Police Department, Horton Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hiawatha Police Department and the Leavenworth Police Department.
The money was raised from the Atchison Elks 28th Annual Drug Awareness Golf Tournament. The tournament took place Sept. 18, 2020 at the Atchison Golf Club at Bellevue. In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured a dinner, awards, silent and live auctions. Proceeds from the golf event funded the donations to the area law enforcement agencies to educate youth in the community with a focus on drug awareness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.