The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution virtually met on April 10, via Zoom.
Members learned that on April 9, 1988 President Ronald Reagan proclaimed April 9 National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day. The day honors the courageous men and women who have endured brutal treatment by their captors.
The Kansas State DAR Conference will be held April 22-24 in Lawrence and the NSDAR 130th Continental Congress will be held in Washington DC on June 30-July 4. Both will be with limited in-person attendance. Virtual voting and conferences will be open to membership.
Atchison Chapter has been set up on AmazonSmile. As orders made on Amazon by typing in AmazonSmile for Atchison DAR into your account sends .05% of your order total to the Atchison Chapter at no additional cost to you. This benefits the Chapter in service projects locally.
The Chapter will be donating items to the Benedictine ROTC students for their finals week. These “goodie” bags are a thank-you to the ROTC students for their service to America.
Susan Newman Kansas State DAR Librarian gave a virtual program on the National DAR Library. It was founded in Washington DC in 1896 and holds 225,000 books. It is open to the public and researchers to help with research for DAR member applications.
The May Atchison DAR meeting will be a clean-up project at Mount Vernon Cemetery. An announcement of the date will come later.
