The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met virtually via Zoom on March 13.
The Kansas State DAR Conference will be held April 22-24, 2021 in Lawrence, KS. The Conference will be Hybrid format (virtual and limited in person).
The 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War will begin at the National Vietnam War Memorial on March 29, 2021 and continue through 2025.
The Chapter will be supporting the ROTC students at Benedictine during their finals week with snack bags. Members provide snacks and/or school supplies to all ROTC students.
Atchison Chapter has three CAR (Children of the American Revolution) that are active in the local CAR chapter. Annabelle Diebolt is President Elect for Kansas.
Colleen Anderson, Kansas Insignia Chairman, presented the program, “Let’s Talk Pins”. She shared slides on the history of the official DAR insignia as well as the meaning of each part of the insignia.
The next Atchison DAR chapter meeting will be April 10, 2021. Please call 816-579-5557 for information.
