The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on March 7 at Patrice Asay’s home.
We learned that the March 13 is National K9 Veterans Day to honor Military War Dogs. The use of dogs began in WWI. The US K9 Corps was formed in March of 1942 after the Pearl Harbor attack and continued during the Vietnam War.
Atchison Chapter honored Marguerite Mueller for 40 years of DAR membership and Jo Ann Lucas with 20 years of membership in DAR with certificates.
The US Flag began with 13 stars and 13 stripes. From 1795 to 1818 there were 15 stars and 15 strips when Kentucky and Vermont joined the union. In 1818 lawmakers decided to honor each additional state with a star but leave the strips at 13 to honor the original colonies.
We will be bringing items to the April meeting for study bags to be given to ROTC Benedictine students during finals week.
Patrice and Blaine Asay presented our program on Shoshin Ryu a Japanese based system of martial arts. It is different than martial arts as it attempts to look at how predators and perpetrators approach their targets and deal with them. It offers overall physical fitness that provides stress release and increased metal firmness and flexibility. It also adds self-confidence and compassion.
The next meeting will be April 4, 2020. Please call for information 913-426-0740
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.