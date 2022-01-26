The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Jan. 8, at the Atchison Library, and added two to their roll.
We welcomed two new members: Annabelle Diebolt was a direct member from her membership in Children of the Revolution and Carol Porter was a transfer member from Arkansas. We welcome these new members and encourage anyone interested in membership to contact an Atchison DAR member.
Members learned that the United Service Organizations is the nation’s leading organization serving the men and women in the U.S. Military and their families since 1941. The USO is not part of the federal government and relies on individuals, organizations, and corporations to support its activities. USO clubs are in more than 3000 communities in the Western Hemisphere and become a “home away from Home” to many military personnel.
Members will be logging in all volunteer hours served in 2021 to the DAR web site during the month of January.
In December, the members collected items to donate to the Veterans Home in Leavenworth. Cash for gift cards and DVD’s as well as snacks, and other needed items were delivered.
Conservation Chairman, Jan Falk shared a recipe for suet for our bird friends, as well as information about heating bird baths and providing roosting bird boxes to give a sheltered spot to get birds out of the cold.
Our program given by Janice Johnson was 10 Fun Facts about the Patriots. Some included Benjamin Franklin first used the term “Patriot” to refer to colonial soldiers fighting against the British army for their independence, taking sides could divide a family, Washington had a network of spies and there were women patriots too.
The next Atchison DAR meeting will be Saturday, Feb.12, 2022 at the Atchison Library. For information call 816-579-5557.
