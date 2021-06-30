The Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation members are holding a fundraiser to generate funds to benefit Atchison County Community Schools.
A 4-person Scramble Golf Tournament will be Friday, July 16 at the Pineview Country Club, 5882 Ottawa Road, Atchison. The cost is $40 a person. Registration will be 8-8:30 a.m. with a Shotgun Start at 9 a.m.
The event is limited to 18 paid teams. Deadline for registration is Friday, July 9. Lunch is included in the registration cost.
Mulligans and hole games are $20 per person. The cost to sponsor a hole is $100. Be a tournament sponsor for $200.
For more information about participation, sponsorship or registrations contact Andrew Gaddis at 913-833-5050 or gaddis.andrew@usd377.org. Interested parties can mail registration or donations to ACCSEF, P.O. Box 289, 306 Main Street, Effingham, KS 66023.
